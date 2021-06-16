COVID-19: B.C. reports four new deaths, 113 new cases amid Step 2 reopening

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with four additional deaths.

It marked a slight uptick from the 108 cases reported Tuesday, but still saw the seven-day average for new cases decrease to 119.

In a written statement, health officials said the number of active cases in the province had fallen again, to 1,454.

Of the new cases, 27 Were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 51 were in the Fraser Health region, four were in the Island Health region and 31 were in the Interior Health region. There were no new cases in the Northern Health region. Officials said the numbers were provisional and could be amended.

There were 134 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 41 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

B.C. has reported 146,674 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, while 1,738 people have died.

The province is scheduled to give an update on its plans for the 2021/2022 school year on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, B.C. moved to Step 2 of its pandemic restart plan.

Relaxed public health orders now allow up to 50 people to gather outdoors, and children to have playdates.

Organized indoor gatherings are permitted with up to 50 people, if a COVID-19 safety plan is in place — a measure that has allowed movie theatres to reopen.

Travel restrictions within B.C. have also been lifted, and indoor religious gatherings of either 50 people or 10 per cent of a building’s capacity have resumed.