RCMP in N.S. charge 14 people after year-long drug trafficking investigation

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have charged 14 people with about 100 offences, following a drug trafficking investigation that began in March 2020.
Police say they first arrested two men on Dec. 9, 2020 during a traffic stop in Halifax.
“Police recovered and seized the gun and searched the vehicle, where they found cocaine,” RCMP noted.
That traffic stop prompted a search of a Halifax home, where police seized a loaded firearm and ammunition.
Thirteen more locations around HRM were searched, which resulted in multiple arrests, and the seizure of:
- 5 kg of cocaine
- 110 kg of Benzocaine and other cutting agents
- 400 pills, including Heroin, steroids and combination codeine/caffeine tablets (ratio-Lenoltec)
- 10 firearms
- Conducted Energy Weapon
- $369,000 in cash
- three hydraulic cocaine presses
- bear spray
- drug paraphernalia
- 2 body armour
- 122 lbs of cannabis products
- 310 cannabis plants
According to RCMP, the investigation also uncovered a “cocaine processing house” and a “clandestine lab for processing cannabis.”
“The clandestine lab had tanks of highly explosive propane and butane, so the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Team and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were called to safely dismantle the lab,” RCMP wrote in a news release.
The people charged are:
- Gary Michael Boudreau, 44, of Halifax
- Jacob Thomas Cuvelier, 27, of Halifax
- Cyril Allison Delong, 27, of Kentville
- Dawid Jakub Dennisow, 25, of Halifax
- Stephen Alexander Fleming, 39, of Bedford
- Shawn Alonzo Forrestall, 41, of Pockwock
- Barry Gerrard, 64, of Pope’s Harbour
- Kailey Lynn Kane, 25, of New Glasgow
- Nicholas W. B. Macleod, 33, of Halifax
- Karam Chafic Makhoul, 29, of Williamswood
- Cameron Mombourquette, 23, of Bedford
- Bradley John Schofield, 44, of Tantallon
- Christian Alexander Strickland, 35, of Halifax
- Samer Zakhour, 34, of Hammonds Plains
