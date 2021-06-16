RCMP in N.S. charge 14 people after year-long drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have charged 14 people with about 100 offences, following a drug trafficking investigation that began in March 2020.

Police say they first arrested two men on Dec. 9, 2020 during a traffic stop in Halifax.

“Police recovered and seized the gun and searched the vehicle, where they found cocaine,” RCMP noted.

That traffic stop prompted a search of a Halifax home, where police seized a loaded firearm and ammunition.

Thirteen more locations around HRM were searched, which resulted in multiple arrests, and the seizure of:

5 kg of cocaine

110 kg of Benzocaine and other cutting agents

400 pills, including Heroin, steroids and combination codeine/caffeine tablets (ratio-Lenoltec)

10 firearms

Conducted Energy Weapon

$369,000 in cash

three hydraulic cocaine presses

bear spray

drug paraphernalia

2 body armour

122 lbs of cannabis products

310 cannabis plants

According to RCMP, the investigation also uncovered a “cocaine processing house” and a “clandestine lab for processing cannabis.”

“The clandestine lab had tanks of highly explosive propane and butane, so the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Team and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were called to safely dismantle the lab,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

The people charged are:

Gary Michael Boudreau, 44, of Halifax

Jacob Thomas Cuvelier, 27, of Halifax

Cyril Allison Delong, 27, of Kentville

Dawid Jakub Dennisow, 25, of Halifax

Stephen Alexander Fleming, 39, of Bedford

Shawn Alonzo Forrestall, 41, of Pockwock

Barry Gerrard, 64, of Pope’s Harbour

Kailey Lynn Kane, 25, of New Glasgow

Nicholas W. B. Macleod, 33, of Halifax

Karam Chafic Makhoul, 29, of Williamswood

Cameron Mombourquette, 23, of Bedford

Bradley John Schofield, 44, of Tantallon

Christian Alexander Strickland, 35, of Halifax

Samer Zakhour, 34, of Hammonds Plains