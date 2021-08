Send this page to someone via email

The New Westminster–Burnaby riding is in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

New Democrat Peter Julian was first elected here in 2004 and has held the seat since then.

In the most recent election in 2019, he won with 44.2 per cent of the vote.

Immigrants make up 42.4 per cent of the riding’s population, with large groups of recent immigrants coming from China, the Philippines and South Korea.

