Driver uninjured after transport truck crashes, bursts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne

A transport truck driver escaped uninjured after his vehicle crashed into a median wall and burst into flames on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of the highway at County Road 25 in the town of Colborne, about 24 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Northumberland OPP determined the transport truck had a front tire blow out. That caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which struck the median wall before igniting on fire.

View image in full screen A section of the median wall on Hwy. 401 where the transport truck struck. Pete Fisher

The force of the impact detached the cab from the flatbed trailer it was hauling.

The driver, from Owen Sound, managed to get out of the cab before it was consumed by flames.

Cramahe Township Fire Department crews were assisted by the Brighton Fire Department. OPP redirected traffic. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

OPP say the crash caused significant damage to a section of the highway, requiring repairs.

The section of the highway was reopened around 9 p.m.