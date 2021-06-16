Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver uninjured after transport truck crashes, bursts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 12:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Transport truck crashes, erupts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne' Transport truck crashes, erupts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne
The driver was injured after a transport truck crashed into a median wall and erupted into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne on Tuesday afternoon.

A transport truck driver escaped uninjured after his vehicle crashed into a median wall and burst into flames on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of the highway at County Road 25 in the town of Colborne, about 24 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Read more: Highway 401 in Kingston closed after 2 transport trucks collide: OPP

Northumberland OPP determined the transport truck had a front tire blow out. That caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which struck the median wall before igniting on fire.

A section of the median wall on Hwy. 401 where the transport truck struck. View image in full screen
A section of the median wall on Hwy. 401 where the transport truck struck. Pete Fisher

The force of the impact detached the cab from the flatbed trailer it was hauling.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, from Owen Sound, managed to get out of the cab before it was consumed by flames.

Cramahe Township Fire Department crews were assisted by the Brighton Fire Department. OPP redirected traffic. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

OPP say the crash caused significant damage to a section of the highway, requiring repairs.

The section of the highway was reopened around 9 p.m.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cobourg taghighway 401 tagNorthumberland County tagNorthumberland OPP tagHwy 401 tagVehicle Fire tagtransport truck tagColborne tagtransport truck crash tagHwy 401 crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers