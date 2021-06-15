Burnaby RCMP search for bank robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP are looking to identify a suspect in a bank robbery that took place earlier this year.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at a bank on Kingsway near Nelson Avenue on Feb. 11, RCMP said Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman in her 40s, standing five-foot-three with a medium build. She was wearing a grey toque, sunglasses on top of the toque, grey long-sleeve sweater, grey scarf and blue jeans.

RCMP said surveillance cameras at a SkyTrain station captured images of the suspect.

“Our robbery section continues to investigate this incident and would like your help in identifying this individual,” RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.