Crime

Burnaby RCMP search for bank robbery suspect

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 4:26 pm
Burnaby RCMP search for bank robbery suspect - image View image in full screen

Burnaby RCMP are looking to identify a suspect in a bank robbery that took place earlier this year.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at a bank on Kingsway near Nelson Avenue on Feb. 11, RCMP said Tuesday.

Read more: Man drove dealership car to bank robbery, then offered cash for a BMW

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman in her 40s, standing five-foot-three with a medium build. She was wearing a grey toque, sunglasses on top of the toque, grey long-sleeve sweater, grey scarf and blue jeans.

RCMP said surveillance cameras at a SkyTrain station captured images of the suspect.

Burnaby RCMP search for bank robbery suspect - image

“Our robbery section continues to investigate this incident and would like your help in identifying this individual,” RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

