Sunwing announces new flights from Regina and Saskatoon beginning December

Saskatchewan residents will have more options to beat the cold and chase the heat down south, beginning in December.

Announced Tuesday, the airline Sunwing is adding several new destinations from Regina and Saskatoon that will be offered until mid-April 2022.

The flight schedule from the Regina airport is as follows:

between Regina and Cancun, Mondays and Saturdays, from Dec. 11, 2021, until April 11, 2022

between Regina and Puerto Vallarta, Fridays and Sundays, from Dec, 10, 2021, until April 10, 2022

between Regina and Los Cabos, Thursdays, from Dec. 16, 2021, until April 14, 2022

between Regina and Mazatlán, Fridays, from Dec. 17, 2021, until April 8, 2022

between Regina and Punta Cana, Wednesdays, from Dec. 15, 2021, until April 13, 2022

between Regina and Varadero, Tuesdays, from Dec. 14, 2021, until April 12, 2022

“After a long and hard winter, we’re sure that plenty of Regina residents are looking forward to heading back to the tropics,” said James Bogusz, Regina International Airport’s president and CEO, in a release Tuesday.

“We have a long and successful partnership with Sunwing and we’re sure their winter service will be well received.”

The flight schedule from the Saskatoon airport is as follows:

between Saskatoon and Cancun, Mondays and Saturdays, from Dec. 11, 2021, until April 11, 2022

between Saskatoon and Puerto Vallarta, Fridays and Sundays, from Dec. 10, 2021, until April 10, 2022

between Saskatoon and Los Cabos, Thursdays, from Dec. 16, 2021, until April 14, 2022

between Saskatoon and Mazatlán, Fridays from Dec. 17, 2021, until April 8, 2022

between Saskatoon and Punta Cana, Wednesdays, from Dec. 15, 2021, until April 13, 2022

between Saskatoon and Varadero, Tuesdays, from Dec. 14, 2021, until April 12, 2022

between Saskatoon and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Thursdays, from Dec. 9, 2021, until April 7, 2022

“With a return to travel on the horizon, we’re thrilled to welcome Sunwing back to Saskatoon for the 2021-2022 winter season,” said Stephen Maybury, Saskatoon International Airport CEO, in a release Tuesday.

“Our community has been anxiously awaiting the return of sun travel and will be excited to have Sunwing back with seasonal flights to many familiar sun destinations.”

More information can be found on the Sunwing website.

