Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sunwing announces new flights from Regina and Saskatoon beginning December

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 2:38 pm
Sunwing is adding several tropical destination flights in Regina and Saskatoon in an announcement made by the airline on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Sunwing is adding several tropical destination flights in Regina and Saskatoon in an announcement made by the airline on Tuesday. Credit / Sunwing

Saskatchewan residents will have more options to beat the cold and chase the heat down south, beginning in December.

Announced Tuesday, the airline Sunwing is adding several new destinations from Regina and Saskatoon that will be offered until mid-April 2022.

Read more: Flair Airlines to resume service in Regina and Saskatoon come spring

The flight schedule from the Regina airport is as follows:

  • between Regina and Cancun, Mondays and Saturdays, from Dec. 11, 2021, until April 11, 2022
  • between Regina and Puerto Vallarta, Fridays and Sundays, from Dec, 10, 2021, until April 10, 2022
  • between Regina and Los Cabos, Thursdays, from Dec. 16, 2021, until April 14, 2022
  • between Regina and Mazatlán, Fridays, from Dec. 17, 2021, until April 8, 2022
  • between Regina and Punta Cana, Wednesdays, from Dec. 15, 2021, until April 13, 2022
  • between Regina and Varadero, Tuesdays, from Dec. 14, 2021, until April 12, 2022

“After a long and hard winter, we’re sure that plenty of Regina residents are looking forward to heading back to the tropics,” said James Bogusz, Regina International Airport’s president and CEO, in a release Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Flair Airlines adding domestic flights in Regina, Saskatoon

“We have a long and successful partnership with Sunwing and we’re sure their winter service will be well received.”

Trending Stories

The flight schedule from the Saskatoon airport is as follows:

  • between Saskatoon and Cancun, Mondays and Saturdays, from Dec. 11, 2021, until April 11, 2022
  • between Saskatoon and Puerto Vallarta, Fridays and Sundays, from Dec. 10, 2021, until April 10, 2022
  • between Saskatoon and Los Cabos, Thursdays, from Dec. 16, 2021, until April 14, 2022
  • between Saskatoon and Mazatlán, Fridays from Dec. 17, 2021, until April 8, 2022
  • between Saskatoon and Punta Cana, Wednesdays, from Dec. 15, 2021, until April 13, 2022
  • between Saskatoon and Varadero, Tuesdays, from Dec. 14, 2021, until April 12, 2022
  • between Saskatoon and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Thursdays, from Dec. 9, 2021, until April 7, 2022

“With a return to travel on the horizon, we’re thrilled to welcome Sunwing back to Saskatoon for the 2021-2022 winter season,” said Stephen Maybury, Saskatoon International Airport CEO, in a release Tuesday.

Read more: Swoop aircraft makes unscheduled stop in Regina due to reports of smoke

“Our community has been anxiously awaiting the return of sun travel and will be excited to have Sunwing back with seasonal flights to many familiar sun destinations.”

Story continues below advertisement

More information can be found on the Sunwing website.

Click to play video: 'Swoop aircraft makes unscheduled stop in Regina due to reports of smoke' Swoop aircraft makes unscheduled stop in Regina due to reports of smoke
Swoop aircraft makes unscheduled stop in Regina due to reports of smoke – Sep 5, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagFlights tagSunwing tagSaskatoon Airport tagRegina Airport tagregina international airport tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers