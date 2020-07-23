Menu

Canada

Flair Airlines adding domestic flights in Regina, Saskatoon

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 1:31 pm
A Flair Airlines plane is seen in this undated handout photo. Flair Airlines Ltd. is offering domestic flights in Regina and Saskatoon starting in August.
A Flair Airlines plane is seen in this undated handout photo. Flair Airlines Ltd. is offering domestic flights in Regina and Saskatoon starting in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is coming to Saskatchewan in August.

Four routes are being added to both Regina and Saskatoon with two flights offered weekly. They include:

  • Regina to Toronto on Mondays and Fridays
  • Regina to Vancouver on Mondays and Fridays
  • Saskatoon to Toronto on Thursdays and Sundays
  • Saskatoon to Vancouver on Thursdays and Sundays

Read more: Air Canada discontinues service on 30 routes across the country

Flights are low fare and include one free bag and the option to save your seat. One-way tickets in and out of Saskatchewan range from $79 to $129.

“We continuously receive requests from our passengers to service these communities,” says Jim Scott, CEO of Flair Airlines in a press release.

“Many of these areas are experiencing reduced accessibility, and we know that Canadians need affordable airfares now more than ever. We are committed to supporting these communities across the country as they safely reopen to travel.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Smaller Canadian airlines fear being left out of federal aid programs

Service is also beginning in Prince George and Fort MacMurray with service also returning to Victoria.

