Flair Airlines adding domestic flights in Regina, Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines is coming to Saskatchewan in August.

Four routes are being added to both Regina and Saskatoon with two flights offered weekly. They include:

Regina to Toronto on Mondays and Fridays

Regina to Vancouver on Mondays and Fridays

Saskatoon to Toronto on Thursdays and Sundays

Saskatoon to Vancouver on Thursdays and Sundays

Read more: Air Canada discontinues service on 30 routes across the country

Flights are low fare and include one free bag and the option to save your seat. One-way tickets in and out of Saskatchewan range from $79 to $129.

“We continuously receive requests from our passengers to service these communities,” says Jim Scott, CEO of Flair Airlines in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many of these areas are experiencing reduced accessibility, and we know that Canadians need affordable airfares now more than ever. We are committed to supporting these communities across the country as they safely reopen to travel.”

Service is also beginning in Prince George and Fort MacMurray with service also returning to Victoria.

Can we give a huge southern Saskatchewan welcome to @FlairAirlines? Later in August, you'll be able to get ultra low cost flights from #YQR to Vancouver and Toronto on Mondays and Fridays. Learn more: https://t.co/H0VCUVh75U pic.twitter.com/tMytWOz0bf — YQR – Regina International Airport (@FlyYQR) July 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

1:08 State of the Regina Airport amid coronavirus pandemic State of the Regina Airport amid coronavirus pandemic