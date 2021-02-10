Flair Airlines to resume service in Regina and Saskatoon come spring

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines is resuming service in both Regina and Saskatoon come spring after suspending its operations in these locations in January.

Canada’s only independent ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) released its May 1 to Oct. 31 schedule on Wednesday.

Fights from Regina to Vancouver and Regina to Toronto resume on May. 2 and will fly out every Thursday and Sunday.

Flights from Saskatoon to Vancouver and Saskatoon to Toronto resume on May 3, flying out every Monday and Friday.

“Providing affordable air travel within Canada is the first step in restarting travel and tourism, and Flair is uniquely positioned with the efficiencies of our low-cost model,” said Stephen Jones, Flair Airlines’ president and CEO.

“When non-essential travel returns, Flair will be there to reconnect families and provide the low fares that have long been denied to Canadians.”

Passengers will also be able to fly into both Regina and Saskatoon from many different locations.

Flair is offering flights from Toronto to Regina beginning on May 3 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Flights from Toronto to Saskatoon will be available starting May 3 every Monday and Friday.

Travellers from Vancouver to Regina will be able to fly with Flair as of May 2 every Thursday and Sunday, while those travelling from Vancouver to Saskatoon can start flying as of May 3 every Monday and Friday.

“Normally our airport, certainly in the wintertime, will see anywhere from 24 to 27 departures a day. Right now, we’re seeing four,” said James Bogusz, Regina Airport Authority president and CEO.

“The airport is at catastrophically low levels of air service so having any new capacity in our market is not only welcome, but it will hopefully stimulate some travel demand.”

Jones said he expects to see more people flying come spring and summer and that a focus on domestic service in 2021 will enable Flair to provide more low fare options to Canadians.

“We strongly support the need for restricting non-essential travel as Canada works to bend the curve. Flair was one of the first airlines to reduce our network and focus exclusively on essential domestic travel,” Jones said.

“We are confident, as travel returns, there is a strong market for low fare travel choices from a socially responsible Canadian airline. Flair’s ULCC business model doesn’t have the overhead and costs associated with legacy organizations and networks, and this allows our efficiencies to be passed along in our pricing.”

Flair has expanded service in Ottawa, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont., Halifax and Saint John, N.B., as of May 1.

Service will be expanded to Thunder Bay, Ont., and Charlottetown in June, Victoria in July and Abbotsford, B.C., in August.

