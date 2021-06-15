Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Million-dollar lottery win in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 12:45 pm
Winnipeg MAXMILLION winner Walter Gonzalez posing for a picture. View image in full screen
Winnipeg MAXMILLION winner Walter Gonzalez posing for a picture.

Winnipeg resident Walter Gonzalez said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he stared down at his winning ticket for the May 28 draw.

Gonzalez said he purchased his winning ticket at the Red River Co-op at 1376 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg.
His winning numbers were: 3, 14, 18, 19, 39, 41, and 45.

Read more: Fraserwood man wins Manitoba’s 3rd-largest lottery prize

“When I saw that I had won $1 million, I had to check the ticket again and again,” Gonzalez said in a press release.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I still can’t believe it. I can’t explain how I was feeling except to say my
whole body was in shock.”

Story continues below advertisement

The repeated checks confirmed that he had indeed won $1 million on one of the night’s 12 MaxMillions draws.

Read more: There’s a Manitoba millionaire out there. Do you have the winning ticket?

Gonzalez said he already has a plan for his winnings.

“I want to put most of the money into savings … I might buy a house and all of that at some
point, but for now I want to put it away and make sure my family is set up for the future.”

Meantime, there is a ticket worth $500,000 from last summer that has yet to be claimed.

A Lotto Max ticket from the July 17, 2020 draw was purchased somewhere in Manitoba, outside of Winnipeg. It won on MaxMillions, and the half-a-million-dollar prize has not been claimed.

The winning numbers were 5, 9, 34, 38, 39, 42 and 47.

Winners have a full year from the draw date to claim the prize, meaning the winning ticket will expire in about a month.

Click to play video: 'Record-breaking $117 million in top prizing available in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw' Record-breaking $117 million in top prizing available in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw
Record-breaking $117 million in top prizing available in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw – Jun 8, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagLottery Winner tagLotto tagWinner taglotto winner tagmillionnaire tagone million won in Winnipeg tagWinnipeg millionnaire tagWon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers