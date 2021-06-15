Million-dollar lottery win in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg resident Walter Gonzalez said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he stared down at his winning ticket for the May 28 draw.

Gonzalez said he purchased his winning ticket at the Red River Co-op at 1376 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg.

His winning numbers were: 3, 14, 18, 19, 39, 41, and 45.

“When I saw that I had won $1 million, I had to check the ticket again and again,” Gonzalez said in a press release.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I still can’t believe it. I can’t explain how I was feeling except to say my

whole body was in shock.”

“I scanned it at least ten times before I started believing it was true.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I scanned it at least ten times before I started believing it was true."

Story continues below advertisement

The repeated checks confirmed that he had indeed won $1 million on one of the night’s 12 MaxMillions draws.

Gonzalez said he already has a plan for his winnings.

“I want to put most of the money into savings … I might buy a house and all of that at some

point, but for now I want to put it away and make sure my family is set up for the future.”

Meantime, there is a ticket worth $500,000 from last summer that has yet to be claimed.

A Lotto Max ticket from the July 17, 2020 draw was purchased somewhere in Manitoba, outside of Winnipeg. It won on MaxMillions, and the half-a-million-dollar prize has not been claimed.

The winning numbers were 5, 9, 34, 38, 39, 42 and 47.

Winners have a full year from the draw date to claim the prize, meaning the winning ticket will expire in about a month.

0:24 Record-breaking $117 million in top prizing available in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw Record-breaking $117 million in top prizing available in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw – Jun 8, 2021