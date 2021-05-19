Fraserwood man wins Manitoba’s 3rd-largest lottery prize

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba man says he was shocked to see “a lot of commas” when he checked the lottery ticket that made him the province’s newest multi-millionaire.

Keith Spulnick of Fraserwood took home a $27.5-million jackpot from the LOTTO 6/49 draw last week — Manitoba’s third-largest lottery win overall, and the largest 6/49 win in the province since the game was launched almost four decades ago.

Spulnick said the win — on a ticket he bought at a Riverton store — will be life-changing for his family, as recent health problems left him unable to work and saddled with mounting expenses.

“By the time I physically got better, I didn’t have a dime to my name,” he said.

“We have been pulling ourselves out slowly, but it’s taken a long time.

“I have a picture of me with my last five bucks — that was all I had left then. I’m going to frame that.”

Spulnick said his first plan with his newfound wealth is to get solid financial advice to make sure the windfall is spent — and saved — wisely, but there are plans for some fun in the cards as well, including a new vehicle and some travel once it’s safe.

“I don’t need anything else. I’m not a ‘high lifestyle’ guy, I want to remain me – this is all we need,” he

said.

“It’s the best thing that ever happened in my life. I never thought I would get this.”

