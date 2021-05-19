Menu

Money

Fraserwood man wins Manitoba’s 3rd-largest lottery prize

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 1:57 pm
Lotto winner Keith Spulnick. View image in full screen
Lotto winner Keith Spulnick. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

A Manitoba man says he was shocked to see “a lot of commas” when he checked the lottery ticket that made him the province’s newest multi-millionaire.

Keith Spulnick of Fraserwood took home a $27.5-million jackpot from the LOTTO 6/49 draw last week — Manitoba’s third-largest lottery win overall, and the largest 6/49 win in the province since the game was launched almost four decades ago.

Spulnick said the win — on a ticket he bought at a Riverton store — will be life-changing for his family, as recent health problems left him unable to work and saddled with mounting expenses.

“By the time I physically got better, I didn’t have a dime to my name,” he said.

“We have been pulling ourselves out slowly, but it’s taken a long time.

“I have a picture of me with my last five bucks — that was all I had left then. I’m going to frame that.”

Read more: Grand Marais couple wins $100,000 on scratch ticket

Keith Spulnick View image in full screen
Keith Spulnick. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

Spulnick said his first plan with his newfound wealth is to get solid financial advice to make sure the windfall is spent — and saved — wisely, but there are plans for some fun in the cards as well, including a new vehicle and some travel once it’s safe.

“I don’t need anything else. I’m not a ‘high lifestyle’ guy, I want to remain me – this is all we need,” he
said.

“It’s the best thing that ever happened in my life. I never thought I would get this.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s largest lotto winners' Manitoba’s largest lotto winners
Manitoba’s largest lotto winners – Feb 2, 2021
