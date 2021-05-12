Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Grand Marais couple wins $100,000 on scratch ticket

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 2:17 pm
Winners Deborah and Barry LeClaire. View image in full screen
Winners Deborah and Barry LeClaire. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

A $20 lottery scratch ticket has made a Manitoba couple $100,000 richer.

Winners Barry and Deborah LeClaire, of Grand Marais, say the sudden windfall came as a big surprise — one that needed to be double- and triple-checked before they believed it.

Read more: Winnipeg family brings home sweet $60M in Manitoba’s largest lotto win ever

“I scratched the ticket and thought, ‘Did I win $100,000?'” recalled Barry LeClaire.

“I read the back of the ticket, I checked the ticket again, then I went and got a magnifying glass to make sure I was reading everything correctly.

Trending Stories

“It took a little while to sink in. A part of me still can’t really believe it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The LeClaires bought their $20 Black Pearls Zing ticket from the Red River Co-op on Regent Avenue in Winnipeg, and say they’re going to use their winnings to upgrade their home and put the rest in the bank for “an even better retirement.”

Click to play video: '2021 St-B Mega Million Choices Lottery: Dr. Olga Toleva Part 2' 2021 St-B Mega Million Choices Lottery: Dr. Olga Toleva Part 2
2021 St-B Mega Million Choices Lottery: Dr. Olga Toleva Part 2 – Feb 11, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lottery Winner tagWinner taglotto winner tagScratch ticket tagred river co op taggrand marais tagBlack Pearl Zing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers