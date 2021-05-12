Grand Marais couple wins $100,000 on scratch ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A $20 lottery scratch ticket has made a Manitoba couple $100,000 richer.

Winners Barry and Deborah LeClaire, of Grand Marais, say the sudden windfall came as a big surprise — one that needed to be double- and triple-checked before they believed it.

“I scratched the ticket and thought, ‘Did I win $100,000?'” recalled Barry LeClaire.

“I read the back of the ticket, I checked the ticket again, then I went and got a magnifying glass to make sure I was reading everything correctly.

“It took a little while to sink in. A part of me still can’t really believe it.”

The LeClaires bought their $20 Black Pearls Zing ticket from the Red River Co-op on Regent Avenue in Winnipeg, and say they’re going to use their winnings to upgrade their home and put the rest in the bank for “an even better retirement.”

