Calgary housing numbers show big drops in townhouse, apartment sales in July

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While sales of detached or semi-detached homes in Calgary stayed about the same or were up slightly in July, compared to a month earlier, it was a much different story for sales of apartments, row houses and townhouses in the city.

The latest sales numbers from the Calgary Real Estate Board show the hottest housing market in the city last month was for semi-detached homes, with total sales up by 5.88 per cent compared to July 2025.

The benchmark (estimated) price of $691,000 was just a few thousand dollars less than the benchmark price in the same month last year, which was $693,100.

Sales of detached homes were almost on par with last year, as well — down just 1.65 per cent in July 2026, compared with July 2025.

Prices were also off slightly — from $758,100 last July to $743,900 this year, a drop of 1.87 per cent.

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“What we’re seeing, especially in pricing, is that detached pricing is moving down slightly over last year, mostly due to certain areas of the city that are driving it down, but it’s pretty marginal,” said CREB’s chief economist, Ann-Marie Lurie.

The market for row and townhouses in July was very soft compared to last year.

The 286 homes sold was down by 22.91 per cent, from the 371 homes sold in July 2025, while the benchmark price of $418,500 was off by 6.1 per cent compared to the same month a year earlier.

2:00 Calgary housing market shifting to be more balanced

The number of apartments sold in July was also way off last years numbers with 408 homes in July, compared to 509 last year — a drop of 19.84 per cent.

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The benchmark price of an apartment also dipped by 8.37 per cent, with CREB blaming a “persistent oversupply of apartment condos” for contributing to the “downward pressure” on prices.

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“There’s just so much supply choice, not just on the resale, but the resale, the new, plus there’s a lot more rental supply, which is impacting demand on condo activity,” said Lurie.

July’s benchmark price of $297,600 is about 13 per cent lower than the peak levels in 2024.

However, the number of new listings was down by 21.95 per cent in July.

The number of new listings was also down by a whopping 25.48 per cent for row and townhouses, by 9.49 per cent for detached homes and just 3.65 per cent for semi-detached homes.

Row and townhouses, along with apartments, also spent a lot more time on the market — up 18.92 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

CREB blames “several consecutive years of high construction levels and a sudden drop in mostly international migration” for making them harder to sell.

“What I’m seeing is in certain areas of the city, like the north, there’s a lot of brand new communities that have a lot of supply choice there. If your resale home that isn’t that old and looks very similar to some of that new stuff, and you’re trying to sell that product, it might be a little bit more difficult than if you’re in a different part of the city where there’s less new construction happening,” Lurie said.

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“While new home construction is slowing, there are over 17,000 apartment-style units under construction. This continues to weigh on rental and higher-density properties, driving price adjustments,” Lurie added.

“So this will take a little bit of time before we can see those numbers or those units be absorbed and and much more stabilization in that higher-density sector.”