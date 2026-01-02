Menu

Consumer

Calgary housing market closed out 2025 with 14% fewer home sales in December: board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2026 2:08 pm
1 min read
Home sales in the City of Calgary fell 14.2 per cent in December compared with a year earlier as prices decreased to close out the year. View image in full screen
Home sales in the City of Calgary fell 14.2 per cent in December compared with a year earlier as prices decreased to close out the year. Todd Korol/ CP
Home sales in the City of Calgary fell 14.2 per cent in December compared with a year earlier as prices decreased to close out the year.

The Calgary Real Estate Board says 1,126 homes changed hands last month and that the city’s residential benchmark price was down 4.7 per cent year-over-year to $554,700.

There were 1,219 new listings on the market in December, down 1.5 per cent from a year earlier, but the city’s inventory grew 28.9 per cent to 3,860 homes for sale.

The board’s chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says supply levels grew higher than expected in 2025, especially for condominium and row homes, which weighed on prices in those sectors enough to offset price gains for both detached and semi-detached homes.

CREB says 2025 marked “a year of transition” for the city’s housing market after several years of strong price growth, as record high starts also helped boost supply levels.

That occurred against the backdrop of easing demand due to a reduction in migration levels and heightened economic uncertainty throughout the spring market.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

