There’s a Manitoba millionaire out there. Do you have the winning ticket?

Some lucky Manitoban is $27.5 million richer after a ticket sold somewhere in the province won the May 12 LOTTO 6/49 jackpot.
The winning ticket — which was sold outside of Winnipeg — matched the Wednesday night draw numbers of 30, 35, 39, 42, 46 and 48 exactly.
According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), this marks the fourth million-dollar-plus lotto win in Manitoba so far this year, and it’s the province’s third-largest win overall, after a $60-million Winnipeg win in February and a $50-million prize to a Sagkeeng First Nation player in 2009.
The winner of Wednesday’s prize is asked to contact WCLC at 1-800-665-3313 to make arrangements to begin the prize claim.
