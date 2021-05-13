Menu

Money

There’s a Manitoba millionaire out there. Do you have the winning ticket?

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 11:37 am
LOTTO 6/49 slips. View image in full screen
LOTTO 6/49 slips. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

Some lucky Manitoban is $27.5 million richer after a ticket sold somewhere in the province won the May 12 LOTTO 6/49 jackpot.

The winning ticket — which was sold outside of Winnipeg — matched the Wednesday night draw numbers of 30, 35, 39, 42, 46 and 48 exactly.

Read more: Winnipeg man convinced he won lottery; shares name with actual winner

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), this marks the fourth million-dollar-plus lotto win in Manitoba so far this year, and it’s the province’s third-largest win overall, after a $60-million Winnipeg win in February and a $50-million prize to a Sagkeeng First Nation player in 2009.

Trending Stories

The winner of Wednesday’s prize is asked to contact WCLC at 1-800-665-3313 to make arrangements to begin the prize claim.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s largest lotto winners' Manitoba’s largest lotto winners
Manitoba’s largest lotto winners – Feb 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
