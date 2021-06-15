Woman seriously injured in Deerfoot Trail crash south of Calgary

One person suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash just south of the Calgary city limits on Tuesday.
EMS said a southbound pickup truck and a commercial vehicle towing a recreational trailer collided on Deerfoot Trail near DunBow Road Southeast at around 6:20 a.m.
Spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said the woman driving the pickup truck was taken to hospital in serious condition by STARS Air Ambulance.
Trending Stories
The two people in the commercial vehicle weren’t injured, Brideaux said.
As of 8 a.m., the Foothills Country fire department and RCMP remained at the scene and traffic on southbound Deerfoot Trail was reduced to a single right-hand lane.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments