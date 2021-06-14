Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lethbridge vigil honours London, Ont., attack victims, denounces Islamophobia

By Danica Ferris Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 10:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Community gathers for vigil against Islamophobia in Lethbridge' Community gathers for vigil against Islamophobia in Lethbridge
WATCH ABOVE: A sombre crowd gathered outside the Lethbridge Islamic Centre on Monday night, honouring the family killed last week in London, Ont. Danica Ferris has more.

A socially-distanced crowd gathered outside the Lethbridge Islamic Centre on Monday night, honouring the four members of a London, Ont., family that were killed in what police say they believe was a hate crime.

Read more: ‘Taken too soon’: Funeral held for London, Ont., family killed in attack

Local dignitaries joined the Lethbridge Muslim Association (LMA) in solidarity, including Mayor Chris Spearman, University of Lethbridge president Mike Mahon and Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh with the Lethbridge Police Service.

“Our people are a little bit scared; there’s lots of fear that this might happen in Lethbridge too,” said LMA president Abdelbasat Aborawi.

Aborawi said sadly, these gatherings are becoming all too common; threatening the sense of safety that’s normally felt by many Muslims in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“My family — I have three girls and my wife — they all wear hijabs, and they have never been subject to discrimination or harassment,” he said. “But I do hear from my own community people that they are scared to go for a walk, to get groceries.”

Read more: Suspect in London, Ont. attack that killed 4 to appear in court

Aborawi said he felt a range of emotions when he heard the news out of London, and soon after wondered what he could do to help.

“I would say it’s a mixture of sadness, frustration, anger and feeling hopeless,” he said.

“Maybe a day or two afterwards, you start thinking, ‘What should we be doing as individuals, as organizations, as politicians to make this stop?'”

Aborawi said the message to all should be that no one should die because of their religion.

Read more: Multi-faith march draws thousands in honour of London, Ont. attack victims

That message was echoed by each speaker on Monday night, including LMA Imam Zubair Sidyot, who said education is key to slowing down racism, as well as stopping the spread of any misinformation that could fuel hate.

Story continues below advertisement

“Educate yourself directly from the source, this is what I’ve always said,” Sidyot said.

“Our mosques are open. Our communities are open. Myself, as the imam, and many of the imams across Alberta, across Saskatchewan, across Canada, their doors are open. You can go any time. You can talk to them and learn Islam directly from the source.”

 

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLethbridge tagIslamophobia tagLondon Attack tagVigil tagLethbridge News tagHate tagLondon Ontario attack tagBigotry tagMuslim Attack tagLethbridge Muslim Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers