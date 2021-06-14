Arrest warrant issued for Manitoba man accused of carrying replica police clothing, equipment

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Manitoba man who is believed to be armed and dangerous and was discovered to allegedly be carrying police equipment and replica police clothing with him.

Eric Paul Wildman, 34, from the RM of St. Clements is also a person of interest connected to the suspicious disappearance of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph.

Wildman’s vehicle was recovered on June 11 and searched June 13 and police not only discovered firearms, but police tactical equipment, patches and other items resembling police clothing.

He’s been charged with Unsafe Transportation of a Firearm as well as the Possession of a Prohibited Device without a License.

Police are asking Manitobans not to approach Wildman if he is located and to call 911 or local police.

