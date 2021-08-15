SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election: Delta

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:23 pm
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Delta. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Delta. Elections Canada

The federal riding of Delta in greater Vancouver is comprised of the City of Delta, along with the Tsawwassen Indian Reserve and Musqueam Indian Reserve No. 4.

Liberal cabinet minister Carla Qualtrough held on to this riding for another term in 2019, earning 41.2 per cent of the vote.

The three-time Paralympic medallist serves as the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.

In 2019, the Conservative Party’s Tanya Corbet came in second, collecting 33 per cent of ballots. The NDP’s Randy Anderson-Fennell finished third.

Delta is home to 103,064 residents and 77,216 registered voters. Close to 31 per cent of this riding’s population consists of immigrants. Popular countries of origin include India, the U.K., and China.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Trudeau, Qualtrough announce $1.5 billion for Workforce Development Agreements' Coronavirus: Trudeau, Qualtrough announce $1.5 billion for Workforce Development Agreements
Coronavirus: Trudeau, Qualtrough announce $1.5 billion for Workforce Development Agreements – Nov 13, 2020
