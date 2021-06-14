Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Tribal Council leads walk down Circle Drive calling for locals to adopt calls to action

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 7:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Tribal Council leads walk down Circle Drive calling for locals to adopt TRC calls to action' Saskatoon Tribal Council leads walk down Circle Drive calling for locals to adopt TRC calls to action
WATCH: Indigenous and non-Indigenous people walked together to show their solidarity and to push for Canada to follow the actions outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Dozens clad in orange walked down Circle Drive in Saskatoon Monday morning, calling for locals to adopt the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action after the discovery of unmarked graves of 215 children in Kamloops.

“It had a really genocide effect on our people, so now it’s time for us to step up and have a voice for those people,” said Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand, who lead the walk.

Read more: Saskatchewan residential school survivor reflects on tragic legacy: ‘My little heart was just crying’

Indigenous and non-Indigenous people walked together to show their support for those affected by the legacy of residential schools, and to push for Canada to follow the actions outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Story continues below advertisement

Arcand said the news of the unmarked graves triggered many in the city.

Ruby Villebrun’s mother and uncle attended residential school. While her mother survived, she said her uncle died at one of the schools as a child.

“When I heard about [the grave] it was very emotional for me,” she said.

“I tried so hard to avoid that day when all this information came out, and as time went on and the days went on it started affecting me. Doing this walk is giving me a lot of closure, and to be able to continue on my healing journey.”

Click to play video: 'Canada announces survivors, families of residential school victims to reclaim names' Canada announces survivors, families of residential school victims to reclaim names
Canada announces survivors, families of residential school victims to reclaim names

Villebrun’s mother died earlier this year. She said it was beautiful to see so many people walking along Circle Drive to show their support.

Story continues below advertisement

Craig McCallum said residential school robbed him of a connection to his culture.

“My mom, she speaks Cree but she never wanted to teach it to me because she was ashamed of it,” he said.

“Same thing with our culture. When I started to reconnect traditionally to our spirituality my mom was so scared about it, and it was because of what she had to go through in residential schools.”

Read more: Kamloops residential school survivor urges others to seek professional help

McCallum said he wants the intergenerational trauma to stop with him.

Vicki Obedkoff and Laura Carney are non-Indigenous, but said it was important for them to join the walk.

“It’s important for all non-Indigenous people in our country to acknowledge the past, the history, and to start making some improvements and changes in relationships,” Carney said.

“We need apologies, we need land back, we need not fighting Indigenous kids in court, all kinds of actions,” Obedkoff added.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba First Nation works to identify 104 potential graves at Brandon residential school' Manitoba First Nation works to identify 104 potential graves at Brandon residential school
Manitoba First Nation works to identify 104 potential graves at Brandon residential school

The Saskatoon Tribal council said it wants investments made to help Indigenous parents heal so their children aren’t put into welfare and continuing the cycle. Arcand said more Indigenous children today are in the system than were in residential schools.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: STC calls for John A. MacDonald Road name change in Saskatoon

“It’s just another form of taking our children away again,” he said.

“That comes down to residential schools about the trauma from what caused our parents to have the inability to take care of our kids properly.”

Arcand said he also wants rehabilitation programs to cut down on the disproportionate number of Indigenous people incarcerated in Saskatoon.

Anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience can access this 24-hour, toll-free and confidential National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

Click to play video: 'Symbols of colonialism and authority defaced' Symbols of colonialism and authority defaced
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagIndigenous tagSaskatoon News tagKamloops tagResidential Schools tagResidential School tagKamloops Indian Residential School tagSaskatoon Tribal Council tagTRC tagMark Arcand tagTruth and Reconcilliation Commission tagHealing Walk tagresidential school walk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers