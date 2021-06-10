Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

STC calls for John A. MacDonald Road name change in Saskatoon

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 8:44 pm
A street sign for John A. MacDonald road. View image in full screen
A street sign for John A. MacDonald road. Global News

The Saskatoon Tribal Council is calling for the city to change the name of John A. MacDonald Road following the discovery of 215 Indigenous children’s bodies buried at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand says while a change may present some challenges for residents in the community, the name is a constant reminder to survivors and their families of the atrocities committed within the walls of these schools because of John A. Macdonald‘s role in promoting and creating the residential school system.

Read more: John A. Macdonald statue removed from Victoria Park in Regina

“There’s no disrespect to the community or to anybody, but if there’s things we have to do to correct the wrongs, we’ll lead it at the Saskatoon Tribal Council, because we all benefit in this entire city from the things that we do together,” Arcand said Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday afternoon, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark and councilor David Kirton confirmed they will begin the process to change the name at a committee meeting on June 21.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘We were always hungry’: Survivors recount life in Canadian residential schools

“It is time to make this change and honour the truths that Residential School Survivors have shared about the impacts of these schools through generations,” said Mayor Clark in a statement.

“We can work together between Indigenous and Non-Indigenous communities to ensure this is a process that builds understanding of our shared history, while creating a city that reflects the spirit of living in right relations together on this land.”

The renaming process will include consultation with Indigenous community leaders, communication with current John A. MacDonald Road residents, a public education campaign and a wider look at options for managing costs and tools needed to change the name.

Read more: Saskatchewan NDP calls for residential schools compensation, apology from Scott Moe

The city says the proposed name change is the first in a process that is already underway with the city’s Naming committee.

A review of names will be presented to council for deliberation in September.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Reconciliation and the controversial legacy of John A. MacDonald' Reconciliation and the controversial legacy of John A. MacDonald
Reconciliation and the controversial legacy of John A. MacDonald – Nov 16, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCity of Saskatoon tagSaskatoon News tagResidential Schools tagSaskatoon Tribal Council tagJohn A. MacDonald tagStatue tagTRC tagMayor Charlie Clark tag215 tagRenaming tagCanadian Residential School System tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers