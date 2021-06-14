No serious injuries in train-semi collision near Nobleford, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

There were no serious injuries in a collision between a semi and a train west of Picture Butte, Alta., on Monday.

The collision happened just before 11 a.m., and cleanup took several hours, according to fire officials.

Ryan Wagner with the Nobleford Fire Department told Global News the semi driver was uninjured, and the train conductor suffered minor injuries. No one was sent to hospital.

The Nobleford Fire Department along with CP police, ambulances from Picture Butte Emergency Services and Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene.

Wagner said the semi was travelling south on Range Road 23-2, just south of Highway 519. The train was travelling east.

Wagner said the train travelled nearly a kilometre before coming to a stop after the collision.

Most of the damage was done to the trailer that the semi was hauling, he said.