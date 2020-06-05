No injuries in collision between train and semi truck east of Lethbridge Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Police said a collision between a train and a semi-truck resulted in no injuries or hazardous materials being spilled on Friday morning just outside of Lethbridge.

Reports of a collision came in at about 9:30 a.m., according to Coaldale RCMP.

The front car of an eastbound Canadian Pacific train clipped the back end of a semi with two trailers at the intersection of Highway 3 and Range Road 211, police said.

RCMP confirmed that the semi was at a stop sign waiting to turn onto the highway with its back trailer sitting on the tracks.

Police said the truck was carrying small packs of hay, some of which drifted down the irrigation canal along Range Road 211.

No hazardous materials were spilled as a result of the collision, however, RCMP said a small diesel leak was quickly contained by the Lethbridge Fire Department.

The driver of the semi truck was unharmed and drove away with half of his truck intact about two hours after the crash, while CP crews checked the integrity of the small train bridge.

Global News reached out to CP Rail for comment, but no response has been received.

The train was able to continue on eastbound before 1 p.m. on Friday.