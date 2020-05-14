Menu

Canada

Driver charged in Lethbridge crash that killed 10-year-old boy, injured brother

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 1:02 pm
Updated May 14, 2020 1:03 pm
Neil Martin Skjodt, 52, of Lethbridge, is charged with careless driving .
Lethbridge police have laid charges in a crash last month that saw a 10-year-old boy killed and his younger brother injured.

It happened at the intersection of Whoop-Up Drive and Aquitania Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. on April 13.

Investigators said an SUV travelling south on Aquitania Boulevard made a right turn to go westbound on Whoop-Up Drive and hit two young boys walking in a crosswalk. Their father was with them at the time, police said.

The 10-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

His nine-year-old brother suffered only minor injuries. The father wasn’t hurt.

Police said the vehicle was facing a yield sign.

Neil Martin Skjodt, 52, of Lethbridge, is charged with careless driving and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11.

