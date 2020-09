Send this page to someone via email

Officials from CP Rail are investigating after a train derailed early Saturday morning in the Kipp Rail Yard near Coalhurst, Alta., west of Lethbridge.

The train derailed at around 6:30 a.m., officials said.

There were no reported leaks or spills related to the incident and no injuries to crew members, according to CP Rail.

The company deployed a crew to the site to clean up.

