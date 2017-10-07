Train cars carrying crude oil derail in Coalhurst, Alta.: fire official

A Coalhurst, Alta. fire official told Global News a train derailment that occurred in the town on Friday saw six cars carrying crude oil go off the tracks.

One of the cars is leaking, according to Fire Chief Mat Conte.

The derailment occurred within town limits. The cars are located in the Kip rail yard and Conte said there are no reports of any injuries and no emergency action was being taken.

CP Rail said the incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in a statement to Global News.

“Initial reports are that approximately six cars derailed, four are upright,” the company said. “There were no injuries and no threat to public safety.

“CP immediately implemented its emergency response protocols and mobilized teams to the site,” the company added. “We take this incident extremely seriously, and will be focused on safety as we continue to deal with this incident.”

CP Rail said “all required notifications have been made” and that an investigation is ongoing into what happened.

Coalhurst has a population of 2,623 according to the 2016 Census.

The town is located about 11 to 12 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge.