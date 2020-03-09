Southern Alberta community evacuated due to train derailment

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the small, southern Alberta community of Swalwell were evacuated from their homes on Monday afternoon after a train derailed.

An Alberta Emergency Alert sent at 4:30 p.m. stated the train derailed in the community, blocking traffic at Township Road 30-2 and Railway Avenue.

All residents were advised to register at a reception centre at the Prairie Bible Institute Cafeteria, at 350 5 Avenue North in nearby Three Hills, which is about 15 minutes away.

More to come…

