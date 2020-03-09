Menu

Canada

Southern Alberta community evacuated due to train derailment

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 6:46 pm
Alberta Emergency Alert logo.
Alberta Emergency Alert logo. CREDIT: http://emergencyalert.alberta.ca

Residents of the small, southern Alberta community of Swalwell were evacuated from their homes on Monday afternoon after a train derailed.

An Alberta Emergency Alert sent at 4:30 p.m. stated the train derailed in the community, blocking traffic at Township Road 30-2 and Railway Avenue.

All residents were advised to register at a reception centre at the Prairie Bible Institute Cafeteria, at 350 5 Avenue North in nearby Three Hills, which is about 15 minutes away.

More to come… 

Story continues below advertisement
