Crime

Police investigate 2 break and enters at St. Peter Street businesses in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 4:57 pm
Surveillance footage of two suspects of a break and enter at a business in Lindsay. View image in full screen
Surveillance footage of two suspects of a break and enter at a business in Lindsay. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a pair of break-ins at businesses over the weekend on St. Peter Street.

In one incident, suspects sometime over the weekend ransacked the property and stole tools.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say investigators have obtained an image of two suspects leaving the property and released it to the media on Monday.

In another incident around 11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a second business which had been illegally entered.

Trending Stories

Police say an exterior and an interior window were both found broken and footprints were located inside.

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to police at 705-324-5252. Or if you wish to provide you information anonymously you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.kl.crimestoppers.com.

