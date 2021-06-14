Peterborough woman arrested following Hunter Street West crash, nearby break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing a number of charges in connection with both a vehicle crash and a break-in on Sunday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle that had crashed on Hunter Street West.

Police say the driver reported that a woman in the vehicle allegedly grabbed the steering wheel, causing the car to mount the curb and strike a pole. The woman then fled the scene after taking the victim’s wallet.

During the investigation, police say several other officers were notified of a break and enter in progress in the area of Wolfe and Park streets, a few blocks south of Hunter Street West.

Police say the female suspect matched the description reported in the vehicle crash.

Stephanie Caulfield, 30, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with careless driving, theft under $5,000, break and enter with intent, possession of break-in instruments, obstructing a peace officer by providing a false name, failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and two counts of breach of probation that while outside of their residence she must not possess any instruments that are suitable for committing a break and enter.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, police said.