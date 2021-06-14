Manitoba Education Minister gives update on Better Education Starts Today strategy

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Education Minister is expected to give an update on the government’s plans to make changes to the province’s school system Monday.

Cliff Cullen has scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

An invite to media says Cullen plans to give an update on the government’s Better Education Starts Today strategy.

3:50 Manitoba’s education minister says Bill 64 will allow system to run ‘efficiently,’ re-direct up to $40M towards classrooms Manitoba’s education minister says Bill 64 will allow system to run ‘efficiently,’ re-direct up to $40M towards classrooms – Mar 15, 2021

First announced in March, the government’s plan follows a review of Manitoba’s school system begun in 2019.

The province has previously said it plans to eliminate all but one of Manitoba’s elected school boards, merge school divisions and set up a provincewide education authority.

Cullen has said the changes, which are aimed at cutting $40 million in administration costs and redirecting the money to the classroom, are expected to be in place by the summer of 2022.

–With files from The Canadian Press

2:22 K-12 Education Review K-12 Education Review – Mar 16, 2021