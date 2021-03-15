Menu

Education

Major changes expected for Manitoba schools and school divisions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Manitoba's Education Minister is expected to announce the government's plans to overhaul the province's education system Monday.
Global News

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government is to reveal its plan to overhaul the province’s education system Monday.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen has scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Cullen has said the changes are aimed at improving student outcomes and cutting administration costs from kindergarten to Grade 12.

“We would like to take some of the money that we’re spending on the administrative side (and) get that to the front line where we think the students need it best,” Cullen said Friday.

The government has repeatedly hinted that it may sharply reduce the number of school divisions and has not ruled out replacing elected school boards with a provincewide advisory council.

The lead consultant on the government’s review, Avis Glaze, earlier reviewed Nova Scotia’s school system, which enacted those changes.

The Manitoba School Boards Association says elected boards must be preserved because they are connected to their communities.

The government report is also expected to weigh in on whether a licensing body should be created that could discipline teachers and whether standardized testing should be changed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
