Crime

Man in his 50s dead after disturbance call at Hamilton home: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 6:51 am
Hamilton police say a man in his 50s has died in hospital Sunday night. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a man in his 50s has died in hospital Sunday night. Andrew Collins/Global News

Hamilton police say a man in his 50s is dead after officers were called to a home for reports of a “disturbance.”

Emergency services were called to a home near Barton Street East and Lottridge Street just before 7 p.m.

Police said a man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Major Crime has taken over the investigation. There is no other information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 905-546-3843 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

