Suspect in London, Ont. attack that killed 4 to appear in court

A court hearing is scheduled today for the man accused of deliberately striking and killing four members of a Muslim family with his truck in London, Ont.

Nathaniel Veltman made a brief appearance in court by video link last Thursday, but his case was adjourned to today.

He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the June 6 incident that has set off a wave of grief across Canada and beyond.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal were killed while out for an evening walk.

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.

Police allege the incident was a planned and premeditated attack targeting Muslims.

A funeral held for the family over the weekend drew hordes of mourners to the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario.

The service was held in the centre’s parking lot and nearby soccer fields to accommodate the crowd amid pandemic-related health measures.

Madiha Salman’s uncle spoke during the service, thanking the public for the outpouring of support his family has received as they grapple with the “immense” loss of their loved ones.

Ali Islam said that support has provided “the first step towards finding a way to heal.”

