Suspect accused in London, Ont. vehicle attack set to appear in court

LONDON, Ont. — The man accused of deliberately driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to appear in court this morning.
Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
Relatives have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.
The couple’s son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.
Police have said the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims.
The London Muslim Mosque, which the family belonged to, has called for a national summit on Islamophobia between all levels of government.
