Crime

Suspect accused in London, Ont. vehicle attack set to appear in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2021 7:26 am
Click to play video: 'New details emerge on suspect in London truck attack' New details emerge on suspect in London truck attack
WATCH ABOVE: New details emerge on suspect in London truck attack. Kamil Karamali reports.

LONDON, Ont. — The man accused of deliberately driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to appear in court this morning.

Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Relatives have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

The couple’s son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.

Police have said the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims.

The London Muslim Mosque, which the family belonged to, has called for a national summit on Islamophobia between all levels of government.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Why filing terrorism charges can prove difficult' Why filing terrorism charges can prove difficult
© 2021 The Canadian Press
