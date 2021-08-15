SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Red Deer—Mountain View

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Red Deer-Mountain View . View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Red Deer-Mountain View . Elections Canada

Red Deer—Mountain View includes Mountain View County, as well as the portions of the City of Red Deer and Red Deer County that are south of the David Thompson Highway. Innisfail, Bowden, Carstairs and Sundre are all in this riding.

The riding was created in the 2012 redistribution and had its first MP elected in 2015.

Conservative MP Earl Dreeshen, first elected in a predecessor riding in 2008, was re-elected in the Red Deer—Mountain View riding in 2019 with 80.3 per cent of the popular vote.

Candidates

Conservatives: Earl Dreeshen (incumbent)

