Heat warning issued for parts of southern Alberta

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for some parts of southern Alberta on Sunday, warning high temperatures are expected for the next three days.

The hot weather is expected to last until Tuesday, but in the meantime, some areas are expected to reach 32 C during the day and only drop down to 16 C at night.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Environment Canada said on its website.

The weather agency warned people in the affected areas to watch for signs of heat stroke or exhaustion, high body temperature, lack of sweat and confusion.

Children, seniors and people with pre-existing health conditions are considered to be more at risk for heat-related illness. Environment Canada suggested drinking plenty of water, taking lots of breaks from the heat and keeping a close eye on children and pets.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

