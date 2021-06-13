Assiniboine Park Zoo open to members Sunday, full opening Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

After closing its doors to the public for over a month, the Assiniboine Park Zoo is reopening.

Members were able to access the zoo as of Sunday while the public will be allowed to visit starting on Tuesday.

While not required to shut down under the provincial health guidelines, the zoo closed on May 9 out of concern for staff, volunteers and visitors.

“Over the weeks that passed, we started to work towards a plan to reopen,” said Laura Cabak, manager of communications and public Relations for the zoo. “We consulted with Public Health and now we’re really excited to open.”

The zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and capacity will be managed throughout the Zoo based on physical distancing guidelines

With 80 acres of space, Cabak says it is a fun way to get outside while being able to socially distance from other park-goers. The zoo is also taking steps to make sure people can stay apart while they view the animals.

“When you’re in the zoo we have a one-way marked path of travel that’s designed to keep people moving in the same direction and help with that physical distancing, also you need a mask.”

The zoo recommends that visitors buy their tickets online before arriving to provide contactless entry and speed up the process of getting in.