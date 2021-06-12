SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

New health orders mean changes to golf and tennis rules in Manitoba

By Ryan Brandt Global News
Posted June 12, 2021 12:26 pm
Minnedosa Golf and Country Club during a cool Manitoba morning. View image in full screen
Minnedosa Golf and Country Club during a cool Manitoba morning. Patrick Law

Saturday’s update to Manitoba’s COVID-19 public health orders is allowing for an easing of restrictions relating to golf and tennis.

Golf Manitoba says up to five people can again play in the same group and if the proper precautions are in place, people from different households can ride in the same golf cart.

“If an appropriate barrier is in place, such as a plastic shield between the driver and passenger, two people from separate households can share a golf cart,” reads a statement on Golf Manitoba’s Website.

Groupings had been limited to those in the same household prior to Saturday.

Pro shops at golf courses will remain at 10 per cent capacity. On-site restaurants, bars and patios remain closed to in-person dining but can still provide take-out and delivery.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba announces free family fishing, free provincial park access this weekend

Meantime, Tennis Manitoba says up to five people can use the same court and doubles play is again allowed for people in different households.

Tennis lessons are permitted with up to four players per instructor, while golf lessons can only be one-on-one.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba unveils COVID-19 summer reopening strategy' Manitoba unveils COVID-19 summer reopening strategy
Manitoba unveils COVID-19 summer reopening strategy
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagManitoba tagGolf tagTennis tagGolf Courses taghealth restrictions tagGolf Manitoba tagTennis Manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers