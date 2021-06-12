New health orders mean changes to golf and tennis rules in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday’s update to Manitoba’s COVID-19 public health orders is allowing for an easing of restrictions relating to golf and tennis.

Golf Manitoba says up to five people can again play in the same group and if the proper precautions are in place, people from different households can ride in the same golf cart.

“If an appropriate barrier is in place, such as a plastic shield between the driver and passenger, two people from separate households can share a golf cart,” reads a statement on Golf Manitoba’s Website.

Groupings had been limited to those in the same household prior to Saturday.

Pro shops at golf courses will remain at 10 per cent capacity. On-site restaurants, bars and patios remain closed to in-person dining but can still provide take-out and delivery.

Meantime, Tennis Manitoba says up to five people can use the same court and doubles play is again allowed for people in different households.

Tennis lessons are permitted with up to four players per instructor, while golf lessons can only be one-on-one.

