3 injured after 2 overnight shootings in Toronto, police say

Toronto police say three people were injured in two shootings in the city overnight.

Police said they were first called to the area of Dunn Avenue and King Street West, east of Jameson Avenue, at 2:22 a.m.

There were reports of a man shooting at another man and a victim in his teens was later located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a green track suit, black balaclava, and was last seen riding a bike.

Officers said they later responded to calls of a man and a woman showing up to different hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Officers later determined that they were both shot in the area of Markham Road and Finch Avenue around 5 a.m., police said.

Both victims were reported to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on any suspect information or what led to that shooting.

