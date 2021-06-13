Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 injured after 2 overnight shootings in Toronto, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 11:03 am
The scene of the shooting in the area of Markham Road and Finch Avenue. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting in the area of Markham Road and Finch Avenue. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Toronto police say three people were injured in two shootings in the city overnight.

Police said they were first called to the area of Dunn Avenue and King Street West, east of Jameson Avenue, at 2:22 a.m.

There were reports of a man shooting at another man and a victim in his teens was later located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a green track suit, black balaclava, and was last seen riding a bike.

Read more: 2 arrested after stabbing at Ashbridge’s Bay Park in Toronto

Officers said they later responded to calls of a man and a woman showing up to different hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officers later determined that they were both shot in the area of Markham Road and Finch Avenue around 5 a.m., police said.

Both victims were reported to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on any suspect information or what led to that shooting.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police launch investigation into alleged aggravated assault' Toronto police launch investigation into alleged aggravated assault
Toronto police launch investigation into alleged aggravated assault
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagGun Violence tagtoronto police service tagToronto gun violence tagToronto shootings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers