2 arrested after stabbing at Ashbridge’s Bay Park in Toronto

Toronto police say two people were arrested after a stabbing at Ashbridge’s Bay Park on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the area after 9 p.m.
Police tweeted that one person was stabbed and added that there was a “very large crowd” on the beach.
Read more: 27-year-old man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end: police
A police spokesperson said there were thousands of people in the area, but wasn’t able to confirm if there was a party.
The mounted unit was sent in to help disperse the crowd and most were cooperative, police said.
Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 20s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Two men were arrested at the scene but there is no word on their relationship to the victim or what led to the stabbing.
Comments