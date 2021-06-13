Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after stabbing at Ashbridge’s Bay Park in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 9:39 am
Officers are seen at Ashbridge's Bay Park on Saturday after a stabbing. View image in full screen
Officers are seen at Ashbridge's Bay Park on Saturday after a stabbing. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say two people were arrested after a stabbing at Ashbridge’s Bay Park on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area after 9 p.m.

Police tweeted that one person was stabbed and added that there was a “very large crowd” on the beach.

Read more: 27-year-old man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end: police

A police spokesperson said there were thousands of people in the area, but wasn’t able to confirm if there was a party.

The mounted unit was sent in to help disperse the crowd and most were cooperative, police said.

Trending Stories

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 20s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Two men were arrested at the scene but there is no word on their relationship to the victim or what led to the stabbing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto Stabbing tagAshbridges Bay tagAshbridge's Bay Park tagAshbridge's Bay Park Stabbing tagAshbridge's Bay Stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers