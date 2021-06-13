2 arrested after stabbing at Ashbridge’s Bay Park in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people were arrested after a stabbing at Ashbridge’s Bay Park on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area after 9 p.m.

Police tweeted that one person was stabbed and added that there was a “very large crowd” on the beach.

A police spokesperson said there were thousands of people in the area, but wasn’t able to confirm if there was a party.

The mounted unit was sent in to help disperse the crowd and most were cooperative, police said.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 20s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men were arrested at the scene but there is no word on their relationship to the victim or what led to the stabbing.

STABBING: Ashbridge's Bay Park, one person stabbed, two arrests made at scene, very large crowd gathered on the beach. @TorontoMedics are there to treat the victim. Mounted Unit is now on scene & more officers on way for crowd control/disperse the large crowd. #GO1100650

^rr pic.twitter.com/kb7kAB2dJS — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 13, 2021