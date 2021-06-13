Menu

Canada

Hamilton residents remember Muslim family killed in London, Ont.

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 13, 2021 10:39 am
A community vigil was held at Hamilton City Hall Saturday for the family that was killed in London, Ont. View image in full screen
A community vigil was held at Hamilton City Hall Saturday for the family that was killed in London, Ont. Lisa Polewski/900 CHML

About 300 people attended a community vigil at Hamilton city hall Saturday in honour of the Muslim family that was killed in in London.

The vigil in the forecourt came on the same day of an emotional funeral service for the family in London.

Read more: ‘Taken too soon’: Funeral held for London, Ont., family killed in attack

Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their daughter Yumna Salman and Afzaal’s mother Talat were killed last Sunday when they were run down while out for a walk.

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds pay respects at funeral for Muslim family killed in London, Ontario attack' Hundreds pay respects at funeral for Muslim family killed in London, Ontario attack
Hundreds pay respects at funeral for Muslim family killed in London, Ontario attack

A 20-year-old man has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one of attempted murder.

Hamilton residents remember Muslim family killed in London, Ont. - image View image in gallery mode
Lisa Polewski/900 CHML
Hamilton residents remember Muslim family killed in London, Ont. - image View image in gallery mode
Lisa Polewski/900 CHML
Hamilton residents remember Muslim family killed in London, Ont. - image View image in gallery mode
Lisa Polewski/900 CHML

“We are grieving as Canadians to what we have heard happened to the Afzaal family,” said Imam Ayman Al-Taher of the Ibrahim Jame Mosque in Hamilton. “We are trying to rationalize and justify what happened and we unfortunately are unable to find an answer to it.”

