Hamilton residents remember Muslim family killed in London, Ont.

About 300 people attended a community vigil at Hamilton city hall Saturday in honour of the Muslim family that was killed in in London.

The vigil in the forecourt came on the same day of an emotional funeral service for the family in London.

Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their daughter Yumna Salman and Afzaal’s mother Talat were killed last Sunday when they were run down while out for a walk.

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one of attempted murder.

“We are grieving as Canadians to what we have heard happened to the Afzaal family,” said Imam Ayman Al-Taher of the Ibrahim Jame Mosque in Hamilton. “We are trying to rationalize and justify what happened and we unfortunately are unable to find an answer to it.”