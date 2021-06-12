Lotto Max jackpot remains unclaimed as top prizing reaches new record

Send this page to someone via email

Once again there was no winning ticket for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, meaning Tuesday’s draw will be breaking another record.

However, there were also 56 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs June 11, and 20 of them were won by a total of 24 ticket holders across the country.

Thirteen of those winning tickets were purchased in Ontario, four in the Prairies, three in Atlantic Canada, three in Quebec and one in British Columbia.

Tuesday’s draw will now include a $70-million jackpot and an estimated 58 Maxmillion draws, meaning $128 million in top prizing will be available to be won, setting a Canadian record.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation spokesperson Tony Bitonti previously told Global News that the prizing for the current draw has been growing since April 24, which is just after the jackpot was most recently won.

According to OLG.ca, the winning numbers for the main jackpot in Friday night’s draw were 20 21 25 33 38 44 45 and the bonus was 22.

OLG.ca has also listed the following numbers as the winners for the Maxmillion draws:

01 02 03 10 13 41 42

01 02 07 18 19 21 27

01 04 06 21 24 27 36

01 06 12 22 27 35 37

01 07 30 34 42 44 46

01 12 19 26 33 38 49

01 24 34 40 42 47 50

01 26 30 32 34 39 46

02 03 06 21 35 38 48

02 03 10 14 27 40 48

02 05 08 12 18 44 48

02 05 08 13 24 34 41

02 05 15 23 28 32 39

02 11 17 23 37 43 46

02 12 19 32 38 39 49

02 13 14 17 20 35 37

02 19 22 23 36 38 50

02 25 27 34 35 42 47

03 08 14 16 31 43 44

03 08 15 21 27 41 49

03 12 16 23 31 44 50

03 18 29 37 43 45 46

04 08 21 25 27 33 39

04 10 11 16 28 31 36

04 25 29 30 32 35 44

05 08 12 34 36 47 49

06 07 18 32 35 36 43

06 07 21 25 35 40 48

06 08 11 15 27 28 43

06 08 16 30 35 38 49

06 10 21 27 30 39 46

06 13 27 28 30 31 38

06 23 26 29 35 42 44

07 10 18 23 32 35 41

07 15 22 27 32 39 43

07 20 37 44 47 49 50

08 09 19 23 32 37 40

08 11 19 26 30 34 44

08 13 15 16 22 29 32

08 17 23 24 44 46 49

08 23 24 33 34 35 46

09 16 18 24 45 48 49

09 18 21 23 32 36 39

10 14 22 23 24 34 45

11 16 20 21 24 31 47

11 17 20 26 34 37 48

11 31 35 42 43 46 47

12 13 15 20 34 44 45

12 20 21 32 43 46 50

12 21 24 30 31 37 47

14 21 26 30 32 36 46

15 24 26 30 32 33 34

16 29 30 33 41 42 48

17 19 29 37 39 40 42

21 22 32 33 41 45 49

29 32 33 35 38 49 50

Lotto Max is played on Tuesdays and Fridays and costs $5 per play.

— With files from The Canadian Press