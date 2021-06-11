Menu

Crime

Red paint splattered on statue of Queen Victoria at B.C. legislature

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 9:21 pm
Paint seen splattered on a statue of Queen Victoria at the B.C. legislature on Friday. View image in full screen
Paint seen splattered on a statue of Queen Victoria at the B.C. legislature on Friday. Global News

A statue of Queen Victoria on the grounds of the British Columbia legislature was left splattered with red paint Friday, amid protests against old-growth logging.

Victoria police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which they say happened around 2:30 p.m., during the demonstration.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s ‘Gassy Jack’ statue splattered with paint' Vancouver’s ‘Gassy Jack’ statue splattered with paint
Vancouver’s ‘Gassy Jack’ statue splattered with paint – Jun 16, 2020

“Safe, peaceful and lawful protest is permitted under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Vandalism is not,” police said in a media release.

Read more: B.C. deferring old-growth forestry in Fairy Creek and the Central Walbran for 2 years

Red paint was splashed on multiple sides of the statue’s base, while the words “land back” and “Lekwungen” were also written on the column.

Trending Stories

Protesters eventually moved to the grounds of the Empress Hotel before dispersing, though one man remained perched in a tree next to the statue.

Click to play video: 'Old-growth logging halted at two Vancouver Island sites' Old-growth logging halted at two Vancouver Island sites
Old-growth logging halted at two Vancouver Island sites

The damage to the statue was being assessed Friday evening.

The demonstration came days after the province announced it would pause old-growth logging activity in Fairy Creek watershed and the Central Walbran region for two years.

The deferral came at the request of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations, who said they wanted to prepare formal forestry plans.

Read more: First Nations tell B.C. to defer old growth logging on territories including Fairy Creek

It also followed escalating protests near logging sites in the forests near Port Renfrew, which activists say contain some of the last unprotected stands of old-growth trees on Vancouver Island.

RCMP have arrested more than 185 people for breaching a B.C. Supreme Court injunction at the site.

Police are asking anyone with information about the paint to come forward.

