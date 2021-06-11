U.S., China discuss detention of Canadian citizens, including 2 Michaels

Send this page to someone via email

The cases of arbitrarily-detained Canadians, including Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, were raised during a call between the U.S. foreign secretary and a top Chinese official on Friday, according to the U.S. State Department.

Both Spavor and Kovrig have been detained since December of 2018, following the RCMP’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou earlier that month.

The topic of arbitrarily-detained Canadian and U.S. citizens were brought up during a call between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese foreign affairs commission director Yang Jiechi, according to a readout.

2:26 Retaliation links two stories of Canadians detained in China, years apart Retaliation links two stories of Canadians detained in China, years apart – May 13, 2021

“The Secretary raised several cases of U.S. and Canadian citizens subject to arbitrary detention and exit bans in China and called for the immediate release of those wrongfully detained,” it read.

Story continues below advertisement

Their detentions are widely believed to have been retaliation for Wanzhou’s arrest in Vancouver, who is now undergoing an extradition trial to the United States.

Thank you @SecBlinken for your continued support to secure the immediate release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. https://t.co/axITscfH1W — Marc Garneau (@MarcGarneau) June 11, 2021

Following the release of the readout, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau thanked the U.S. for its support in helping release the two detained Canadians.

5:17 Canadian diplomat says they were denied access to Kovrig trial again as hearing gets underway Canadian diplomat says they were denied access to Kovrig trial again as hearing gets underway – Mar 21, 2021

“Thank you @SecBlinken for your continued support to secure the immediate release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both Kovrig and Spavor were tried in March earlier this year after being charged with espionage, with no immediate verdict.

Secretary Blinken raised several cases of U.S. and Canadian citizens subject to arbitrary detention and exit bans in China and called for the immediate release of those wrongfully detained. Full readout: https://t.co/zNIwthEFGv https://t.co/gD0wuNXzOz — U.S. Embassy Ottawa (@usembassyottawa) June 11, 2021

More to come…