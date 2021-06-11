Menu

Canada

U.S., China discuss detention of Canadian citizens, including 2 Michaels

By David Lao Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says process to free 2 detained Michaels in China takes ‘long time’' Trudeau says process to free 2 detained Michaels in China takes ‘long time’
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau says process to free 2 detained Michaels in China takes 'long time'

The cases of arbitrarily-detained Canadians, including Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, were raised during a call between the U.S. foreign secretary and a top Chinese official on Friday, according to the U.S. State Department.

Both Spavor and Kovrig have been detained since December of 2018, following the RCMP’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou earlier that month.

Read more: United States calls on China to ‘immediately release’ 2 detained Canadians

The topic of arbitrarily-detained Canadian and U.S. citizens were brought up during a call between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese foreign affairs commission director Yang Jiechi, according to a readout.

Click to play video: 'Retaliation links two stories of Canadians detained in China, years apart' Retaliation links two stories of Canadians detained in China, years apart
Retaliation links two stories of Canadians detained in China, years apart – May 13, 2021

“The Secretary raised several cases of U.S. and Canadian citizens subject to arbitrary detention and exit bans in China and called for the immediate release of those wrongfully detained,” it read.

Story continues below advertisement

Their detentions are widely believed to have been retaliation for Wanzhou’s arrest in Vancouver, who is now undergoing an extradition trial to the United States.

Trending Stories

Following the release of the readout, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau thanked the U.S. for its support in helping release the two detained Canadians.

Click to play video: 'Canadian diplomat says they were denied access to Kovrig trial again as hearing gets underway' Canadian diplomat says they were denied access to Kovrig trial again as hearing gets underway
Canadian diplomat says they were denied access to Kovrig trial again as hearing gets underway – Mar 21, 2021

“Thank you @SecBlinken for your continued support to secure the immediate release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both Kovrig and Spavor were tried in March earlier this year after being charged with espionage, with no immediate verdict.

More to come…

