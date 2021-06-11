Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after reported stolen van collides with Peterborough police cruiser during pursuit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 4:05 pm
Two people face charges after a reported stolen vehicle collided with a police cruiser in Peterborough on Thursday. View image in full screen
Two people face charges after a reported stolen vehicle collided with a police cruiser in Peterborough on Thursday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man and woman are facing numerous charges following a police vehicle pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a suspected impaired driver in the area of Erskine Avenue and Cameron Street.

Officers located the suspect vehicle, which they determined had been reported stolen earlier in the day on Airport Road near Harry Oakman Drive.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested following report of stolen vehicle, police say

Police say officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it turned into a parking lot. However, police say the driver reversed quickly and struck the police cruiser and several parked vehicles before heading onto the road.

An officer followed but the pursuit was called off due to the suspect vehicle’s speed.

Story continues below advertisement

A short time later another officer located the vehicle abandoned in the area of Spillsbury Drive and Forster Avenue.

“Several civilians indicated the people from the van may be in a backyard,” police said. “Officers checked the backyard and located two people who matched the description given to police.”

Trending Stories

Zachary McIvor, 26, and Alice Bergeron, 23, of Peterborough were arrested and each charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a Schedule 3 substance.

McIvor was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, failure to comply with a release order, failure to comply with probation, failing to stop for a red light and driving while under suspension.

Bergeron was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with probation.

They were both held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

“Peterborough Police would like to thank the residents that assisted by calling 9-1-1 and directing officers,” police said.

McIvor was arrested on June 2 in connection with the theft of a vehicle on Wolfe Street in Peterborough.

Click to play video: 'Thieves are hot for catalytic converters' Thieves are hot for catalytic converters
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drugs tagPeterborough Police Service tagStolen Vehicle tagPeterborough crime tagPolice Chase tagVehicle Theft tagStolen Car tagPolice Pursuit tagDrug Possession tagPolice Collision tagZachary McIvor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers