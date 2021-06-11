2 charged after reported stolen van collides with Peterborough police cruiser during pursuit

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man and woman are facing numerous charges following a police vehicle pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a suspected impaired driver in the area of Erskine Avenue and Cameron Street.

Officers located the suspect vehicle, which they determined had been reported stolen earlier in the day on Airport Road near Harry Oakman Drive.

Police say officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it turned into a parking lot. However, police say the driver reversed quickly and struck the police cruiser and several parked vehicles before heading onto the road.

An officer followed but the pursuit was called off due to the suspect vehicle’s speed.

A short time later another officer located the vehicle abandoned in the area of Spillsbury Drive and Forster Avenue.

“Several civilians indicated the people from the van may be in a backyard,” police said. “Officers checked the backyard and located two people who matched the description given to police.”

Zachary McIvor, 26, and Alice Bergeron, 23, of Peterborough were arrested and each charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a Schedule 3 substance.

McIvor was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, failure to comply with a release order, failure to comply with probation, failing to stop for a red light and driving while under suspension.

Bergeron was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with probation.

They were both held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

“Peterborough Police would like to thank the residents that assisted by calling 9-1-1 and directing officers,” police said.

McIvor was arrested on June 2 in connection with the theft of a vehicle on Wolfe Street in Peterborough.

