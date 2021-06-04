Peterborough man arrested following report of stolen vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into a vehicle theft.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were informed of a suspected stolen vehicle being located on Wolfe Street.

Witnesses provided police with a description of the driver and vehicle, and officers determined the vehicle had been stolen.

The suspect was located a short time later and arrested.

During the man’s arrest, police say officers located a purse in his possession that did not belong to him.

Zachary McIvor, 26, of Peterborough was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, driving while suspended and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

McIvor was also connected to a theft of a vehicle that was involved in a crash north of the city in July 2020.