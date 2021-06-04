Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested following report of stolen vehicle: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 3:28 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested in connected to a reported stolen vehicle. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into a vehicle theft.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were informed of a suspected stolen vehicle being located on Wolfe Street.

Witnesses provided police with a description of the driver and vehicle, and officers determined the vehicle had been stolen.

Read more: Lindsay man charged after rash of vehicle thefts in City of Kawartha Lakes

The suspect was located a short time later and arrested.

During the man’s arrest, police say officers located a purse in his possession that did not belong to him.

Trending Stories

Zachary McIvor, 26, of Peterborough was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, driving while suspended and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

McIvor was also connected to a theft of a vehicle that was involved in a crash north of the city in July 2020.

Click to play video: 'Thieves are hot for catalytic converters' Thieves are hot for catalytic converters
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagTheft tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagVehicle Theft tagStolen Car tagcar theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers