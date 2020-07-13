Menu

Crime

2 charged after stolen vehicles found at crash scene north of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
OPP say two men have been charged following a crash in North Kawartha Township.
OPP say two men have been charged following a crash in North Kawartha Township.

Two men are facing multiple theft-related charges following a collision north of Peterborough, Ont., on Friday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say around 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a collision on County Road 620 in North Kawartha Township.

Read more: 3 charged in stolen vehicle, flight from OPP incident in Bancroft

Police say officers determined one of the vehicles in the collision was reported stolen from Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

OPP say a second vehicle at the scene was reported stolen from Peterborough.

Two men were arrested at the scene, and both were found to be in possession of opioids, according to police.

Zachary McIvor, 25, of Peterborough and William Harris, 19, of Brampton were both charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

McIvor was additionally charged with failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a release order.

They were both released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 16.

OPP say a warrant will be sought for a female suspect who suffered minor injuries in the collision.

