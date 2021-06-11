Quebec reports 180 new cases, 1 death as COVID-19 pandemic carries on

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 180 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Friday as more pandemic-induced restrictions are relaxed in Montreal.

The latest daily tally of new infections is the sixth day in a row the count is under the 200 mark as the situation continues to improve.

When it comes to immunization, another 115,333 shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine were administered since the last report. So far, more than 6.5 million doses have been given in Quebec.

Anyone who is 60 and older can now bump up their appointment for their booster shot. The minimum age limit requirement will continue to drop throughout the month.

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis continued to drop Friday. There are seven fewer patients, for a total of 244.

This includes 59 people in intensive care units, a decrease of five compared to the previous day.

Health officials say 22,726 tests were carried out Wednesday, the latest day for which that information is available.

The cast count now stands at 372,656 while the death toll has reached 11,167.

Recoveries, meanwhile, have now topped 359,000.

Bars reopen in Montreal

The province’s plan to ease restrictions also continued Friday with the long-awaited reopening of bars in Montreal.

Those establishments have been shuttered since last October, when cases started to rise again in Quebec.

But as they welcome customers again, there are some rules in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Patrons can sit outside on patios (terrasses) but they must be a maximum of two people from two households. One household may also sit together.

Drinkeries are also allowed to put on shows, but they are not permitted to serve alcohol at the same time.

The indoor part of bars remains off limits until Monday in Montreal, when they will be allowed to reopen at reduced capacity.