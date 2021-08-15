SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election: Burnaby North–Seymour

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
A map of the federal riding of Burnaby North-Seymour. View image in full screen
A map of the federal riding of Burnaby North-Seymour. Elections Canada

The riding of Burnaby North–Seymour is located in British Columbia. It encompasses parts of the City of Burnaby and extends to part of southeastern area of North Vancouver.

It’s also home to the end terminal for the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline.

Liberal Terry Beech was first elected to the seat in 2015, edging out NDP nominee Carol Baird Ellan and Conservative Mike Little with 36.1 per cent of the vote.

Beech sought reelection in 2019, and won with 35.5 per cent of ballots, beating Svend Robinson of the NDP with 32.3 per cent.

That year, candidate Heather Leung came in third place, despite the Conservatives dropping her over controversial comments against the LGBTQ2 community.

Immigrants make up just over 38 per cent of the riding’s population, with the largest groups of recent immigrants coming from China and the Philippines.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

Click to play video: 'Pipeline politics in Burnaby election riding' Pipeline politics in Burnaby election riding
Pipeline politics in Burnaby election riding – Sep 15, 2019
