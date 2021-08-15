Canada election: Calgary Midnapore

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Calgary Midnapore is located in Calgary, specifically in the south-central part of the city.

The riding was formally known as Calgary Southeast and was redistributed under its new name in 2013.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was the Conservative MP of this riding from 1997 until September 2016, when he stepped down to run for leadership of Alberta’s Progressive Conservative Party (which later merged with the Wildrose Party to create the current United Conservative Party). He was elected premier in 2019.

In April 2017, a byelection allowed Conservative Stephanie Kusie to win the seat. She sought re-election in the federal election in 2019, and won with almost 75 per cent of the vote.

Just over 30 per cent of the recent immigrants in the Calgary Midnapore riding are from the Philippines.

Candidates

Conservative: Stephanie Kusie (incumbent)