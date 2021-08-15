Canada election: Elmwood–Transcona

Send this page to someone via email

Elmwood–Transcona is an electoral riding located in Manitoba. It encompasses a portion of the northeastern part of Winnipeg.

The riding was previously known as Winnipeg–Transcona until an electoral distribution in 2012. It took parts of the old Kildonan–St. Paul and Saint Boniface ridings.

NDP MP Bill Blaikie held the seat from 1988 until 2008, after which he retired. In 2008, NDP MP Jim Maloway won the seat, but he was defeated in the 2011 election after Conservative Lawrence Toet won by 0.9 per cent.

Toet’s win was the only election in the riding’s history in which a party other than the NDP captured the seat.

In 2015, Blaikie’s son, Daniel Blaikie, ran for the NDP party, edging out Toet by 0.1 per cent.

Blaikie ran against Toet again in the 2019 election and saw victory with 45.6 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

NDP: Daniel Blaikie (incumbent)